Home
arrow_forward

Emfuleni only one of many municipalities Eskom is going after - Mantshantsha

11 March 2020 8:55 AM
by
Furniture and vehicles belonging to the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark seized to help settle 2,3 billion debt.

On Monday morning furniture and vehicles belonging to the Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vanderbijlpark to help settle its unpaid R2,3 billion debt owed to Eskom.

RELATED: [WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt

Though a court order had mandated the sheriff to take this action, Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains to Refilwe Moloto how the power utility goes about targeting debtors, and what action to take, to recoup money owed to it.

Mantshantsha says at this stage the value of the furniture and vehicles taken has not yet been calculated.

Refilwe asks why Eskom seems to be taking such a different approach to different debtors, with Prasa in the Western Cape being cut off recently.

There is a constitutional mandate to provide electricity to all the people of South Africa.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

When it comes to municipalities there are a lot of people who pay for electricity - and they pay to the municipality because they have the licence to buy in bulk form Eskom and distribute to their own customers.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

So, many people pay for electricity but then it does not reach Eskom. So it may not be the end-users of electricity that are in default here, but it would be the municipality.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

He says customers should be switched off for non-payment as in the Western Cape Prasa case,

But in the case of a municipality, you are penalising the people that have already paid for there service for electricity. So we had to find another way through the courts to attach properties.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

He says the Prasa case differs from municipalities.

Prasa is the customer and people had not paid for electricity, they are paying to ride the trains.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

The total debt to Eskom is R26 billion.

What is Eskom's strategy to deal with all debtors across the board?

Mantshantsha says Emfuleni is not an exceptional case and Eskom is taking steps to deal with many other municipalities' debt as well.

For many, Soweto's non-payment and escalating debt remains a question.

He says this is being dealt with.

In Soweto, we are busy installing split meters where people will be able to buy electricity upfront so as to eliminate this problem of non-payment...though our contractors are not always welcomed with open arms.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

Can Eskom not implement Stage 1 load shedding for 18 months?

I have been asking that question and the engineers have been giving me the same answer that does not satisfy me and won't satisfy you either. And that is, at times we do not need to load shed because we have adequate capacity.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

The engineers insist it only needs to be implemented when there are breakdowns.

You cannot store it.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperon - Eskom

Listen to the interview below:


11 March 2020 8:55 AM
by

