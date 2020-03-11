Mkhwebane lacked basic understanding of the law in CR17 probe, court finds
The Public Protector was reckless in reaching serious findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa in her “fatally flawed” report into the CR17 campaign.
A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed down a scathing judgment on Tuesday, setting aside the report and its remedial actions.
It set aside Mkhwebane’s findings that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a R500,000 Bosasa donation to his CR17 campaign.
RELATED: President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court
The court found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane used the incorrect law in reaching her findings against Ramaphosa, explains legal reporter Franny Rabkin.
The hard-hitting judgement found that Mkhwebanechad no evidence to substantiate her findings in relation to money laundering allegations.
She also demonstrated poor knowledge of the relevant law by referring to the wrong legislation in her report and had no jurisdiction to probe the funding of the CR17 campaign in the first place.
Furthermore, the court ruled that the Public Protector did not properly analyse the facts and evidence before her.
RELATED: 'Mkhwebane has no leg to stand on in court bid to block her looming impeachment'
It's widely believed that the scathing court ruling against Mkhwebane could bolster the case for her removal.
The Public Protector's Office will be studying the judgement before deciding on whether or not to appeal it.
It's a very difficult thing to wrap your head around when the Public Protector is making such a serious suggestion against the Head of State that she would rely on an irelevant law.Franny Rabkin, Legal reporter at Mail and Guardian
The one thing that I think is particularly damning is that in certain instances [Mkhwebane] approach the investigation with an open-mind, which goes right to the heart of her Consititional function.Franny Rabkin, Legal reporter at Mail and Guardian
It seems that the President has won the case on every single ground.Franny Rabkin, Legal reporter at Mail and Guardian
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Politics
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm
The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.Read More
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.Read More
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.Read More