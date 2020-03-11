International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
How has the gaming industry evolved and what does it look like today?
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.
Refilwe Moloto chats to head of innovation at Tencent Africa Tramayne Monaghan, advisor and lawyer in the digital entertainment industry Nick Hall, and African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) co-founder Nicholas Holden about the industry.
Structures have improved over the years with much more activity, based around the digital side with a lot more tournaments, a lot more events coming in.Nicholas Holden, Co-founder - African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL)
Despite the stigma attached to gaming, it has become part of the cultural norm, he adds.
There is a stigma that it's seen as 14-year-old boys in their parents' basement, but your average gamer is a woman between the ages of 25 and 35.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
The concept of the term gamer is a contested space - but everyone plays games.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
Last year the international gaming industry was valued at about $130 billion - we make more than film and music combined, doubled.Nick Hall, Advisor and lawyer - Digital entertainment industry
He says only and gambling come in with higher financial value.
Listen to the interview below:
