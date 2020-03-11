Russia declares war on the US shale oil industry

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer.

The industry is built on eye-watering amounts of debt – and Vladimir Putin knows it.

Picture credit: www.kremlin.ru

Russia unexpectedly ended its fractious alliance with oil cartel Opec last week when it refused to heed Saudi Arabian calls to cut production to ease the global glut.

The move is partly meant to take market share from US shale oil companies who need higher prices to remain profitable.

Also, read:

This is a response to try to cripple the US shale industry… These guys were already in pain. Now we are going to start to see bankruptcies, perhaps widespread... Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research - ClipperData

On Monday, oil prices plummeted more than 20% after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.

