Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient
UPDATE: Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far
The Western Cape Health Department says the man was tested at a private healthcare facility upon return to the country.
The 36-year-old man had traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.
He arrived in South Africa on Monday and has since self quarantined.
UPDATE: Covid-19 now spreading locally in South Africa
The province's head of department Dr Beth Engelbrecht says a team is also following up with airline that the man had traveled on to track down the passengers who were on his flight.
He is not in Tygerberg Hospital, he is at home.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head of Department - Western Cape Health
The disease outbreak teams are already busy tracing what could be possible contact so we can support those people as well.Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head of Department - Western Cape Health
Dr Engelbrecht says the Tygerberg Hospital has so far tested about 80 people for the novel virus, all of which have been negative.
She says a joint operations centre has been established in the Western Cape as a part of a collaborative response to the global outbreak.
6 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in SA
Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa had increased to 13.
Six more people tested positive for COVID-19, four of them are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.
BREAKING NEWS: Six new #Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa.#CoronavirusInSA.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
#Coronavirus Part of the Gauteng group who tested positive is a couple who traveled to Germany. There is also a 57-year old man who traveled to Austria and Italy. The KZN patient had traveled to Portugal. The Western Cape man traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020
Listen to the latest on Today with Kieno Kammies:
This article has been updated.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More