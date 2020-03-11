Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient

UPDATE: Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far

The Western Cape Health Department says the man was tested at a private healthcare facility upon return to the country.

The 36-year-old man had traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.

He arrived in South Africa on Monday and has since self quarantined.

UPDATE: Covid-19 now spreading locally in South Africa

The province's head of department Dr Beth Engelbrecht says a team is also following up with airline that the man had traveled on to track down the passengers who were on his flight.

He is not in Tygerberg Hospital, he is at home. Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head of Department - Western Cape Health

The disease outbreak teams are already busy tracing what could be possible contact so we can support those people as well. Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Head of Department - Western Cape Health

Dr Engelbrecht says the Tygerberg Hospital has so far tested about 80 people for the novel virus, all of which have been negative.

She says a joint operations centre has been established in the Western Cape as a part of a collaborative response to the global outbreak.

6 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in SA

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa had increased to 13.

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19, four of them are in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

BREAKING NEWS: Six new #Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Africa.#CoronavirusInSA. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020

#Coronavirus Part of the Gauteng group who tested positive is a couple who traveled to Germany. There is also a 57-year old man who traveled to Austria and Italy. The KZN patient had traveled to Portugal. The Western Cape man traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2020

Listen to the latest on Today with Kieno Kammies:

This article has been updated.