[TUNE IN AFTER 2PM] Airline response to teen sexual harassment claim on flight
On Monday a Cape Town mother shared with Pippa Hudson how a reputable airline failed to respond after her teenage daughter was harassed and groped on a long-haul flight.
Tune in today just after 2pm as consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives feedback from the airline about claims of a teen's sexual harassment on a long-haul flight. #LunchWithPippaHudson
RELATED: Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight
