'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA

South Africans were horrified by the shock revelation that more than 140 mentally ill patients removed from Life Esidimeni homes in 2016 ended up dying, often because of neglect or starvation.

They were among thousands of patients sent to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs when the Gauteng Health Department cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni.

Now the Democratic Alliance says eight of those people are still unaccounted for.

Shadow Health Minister for Gauteng Jack Bloom says during the time since he last raised the issue in August 2019 when there were nine patients still missing, only one has been traced.

The numbers aren't going down... They only found one patient in all that time and I really fear that we may not find the remaining patients and they might actually have died. I think we might have to make that assumption at some stage. Jack Bloom, DA Shadow Minister for Health - Gauteng

Bloom says according to the department, their efforts to track down the missing patients using contact information like last-known address and cellphone number, have been unsuccessful.

Apparently case files are also available for only four out of the eight.

I think this just highlights the whole tragedy of Life Esidimeni. Jack Bloom, DA Shadow Minister for Health - Gauteng

