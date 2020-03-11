#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
For a number of weeks, concerned South Africans have been worried about their travel plans and the cost of cancelling their trips.
RELATED: Singapore Airlines refusing to refund SA man's flights amid coronavirus outbreak
Business Insider SA has compiled a detailed list of the airlines that are now making exceptions in response to the widespread covid-19 outbreak.
In most cases, the concession applies for a limited travel period, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
These are the 12 airlines offering cancellations or changes to bookings due to coronavirus:
- United Airlines
- British Airways
- Qatar Airlines
- Emirates
- Turkish Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- KLM
- Virgin Atlantic
- Air France
- Lufthansa and Swiss Air
RELATED: COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Each airline has its own policy associated with the concessions. Find out more on Business Insider SA.
