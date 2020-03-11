MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter will step down in March 2021 when his contract ends.

MTN logo on smartphone. Image: 123rf.com

Shuter has been at the helm of Africa’s largest mobile network since 2017 when Sifiso Dabengwa resigned after Nigeria fined MTN $1.7 billion for failing to deactivate unregistered subscribers.

The company announced a 38.9% increase in headline earnings per share (to 468 cents) for 2019.

MTN is restricting all non-essential travel by its employees, including to Covid-19 hotspot Iran where it has almost 45 million subscribers.