MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down
MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter will step down in March 2021 when his contract ends.
Shuter has been at the helm of Africa’s largest mobile network since 2017 when Sifiso Dabengwa resigned after Nigeria fined MTN $1.7 billion for failing to deactivate unregistered subscribers.
The company announced a 38.9% increase in headline earnings per share (to 468 cents) for 2019.
MTN is restricting all non-essential travel by its employees, including to Covid-19 hotspot Iran where it has almost 45 million subscribers.
More from Business
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May
Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional and domestic routes.Read More
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More