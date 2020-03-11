Absa results were not the best in the banking sector but not the worst either, growing profits by three per cent for the year up to end December.

Daniel Mminele, Absa's CEO, tells The Money Show how the challenges of the new economic environment will be tackled in the coming year.

When I joined and prior to joining, I spoke to the board and got an appreciation of the structure that had been adopted and was comfortable with its basic pillars. What I did say is given that we had been implementing this strategy for two years it may be opportune to look at an implementation review to see whether we've got the results we've been hoping to get, the need for refinements and a bit of refocus but it's not a question of a wholesale review of the strategy. Daniel Mminele, Absa CEO

At the time the strategy was adopted the kind of macro-landscape that we have to contend with today would not have been part of the planning assumptions. Certainly the growth prospects that we've experienced and the developments in SA had certainly not been of that nature. The operating environment is changing very fast and we need to be aligned. Daniel Mminele, Absa CEO

Clearly some of the issues that need to be attended to are being attended to with urgency- sorting out issues around SOEs and getting structural reforms going. I don't think our problems are insurmountable and we could not turn the situation around quickly. The kind of macro headwinds that we've been facing, particularly in the second half of 2019, don't make it all too surprising that we've been reporting the figures that we have, but I think that the results that we presented today against that tough background has been quite a resilient performance. Daniel Mminele, Absa CEO

Listen to the entire sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Absa eager to put lender back in pole position