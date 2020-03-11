Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
By the end of 2020, all tidal pools run by the City of Cape Town will be cleaned using eco-friendly methods to avoid killing off sea life.
What's led to this is a pilot project spearheaded by freediver Lisa Beasley.
Armed with advice from various experts, the founder of @capetowntidalpools has been experimenting since 2016 with eco-friendly cleaning methods at four False Bay tidal pools - Dalebrook, St James, Kalk Bay and Wooleys.
View this post on Instagram
By the end of 2020, all tidal pools managed by the City of Cape Town will be cleaned using eco-friendly methods – primarily high-pressure hoses and chalk paint. “Across the City we are working towards more environmentally sensitive practises and tidal pools have a wealth of marine biodiversity that resides within them,” said alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, the City’s mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment. The new methods come after a pilot project spearheaded by local free diver @lisambeasley the founder of @capetowntidalpools, which has been experimenting with eco-friendly cleaning methods on four tidal pools along the False Bay coastline – Dalebrook, St James, Kalk Bay and Wooleys – since 2016. Story and photos by @jaycaboz for @bisouthafrica This has been an ongoing passion project for many years now and it is so absolutely exciting and rewarding to see it eventually realized. This would never have been possible without the advice, love and support from friends, the City of Cape Town and an incredibly passionate tidal pools community. Thanks so much: Helen Jordaan @simple_intrigue @helen_walne @renourish_daniela_daines @aani_crab @lindsea_m @hjh_of_rjh @clarelouise_thomas @davidsaulbergman @wildbluevetty @haydn_undersea Maya Pfaff @thebeachco_op @capetownfreediving @2oceansaquarium and so many others. . . . . . . . . #capetown #tidalpools #capetowntidalpools #ecotidalpool #stjamestidalpool #nature #intertidalzone #foreshorelife #naturelover #rockpool #foreshore #seashorephotography #seashorelife#ecology #conservation #photojournalism #photography #streetphotography #documentaryphotography #photooftheday #photojournalist #photographer #documentary
Beasley tells Pippa Hudson how it all started when a group of freedivers were acclimatising themselves for future projects by swimming on both the Atlantic and False Bay sides of Cape Town.
Living across from the St James Tidal Pool at the time, Beasley fell in love with both the pool and its resident creatures as she observed their life cycles.
At the time, she wasn't aware that the City of Cape Town had had a break in the cleaning schedule and the pool had not been attended to for about six months.
We started collecting little bits of plastic and litter we were finding in the pool... Gradually we started to notice more and more animals.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
Once you start training your eye, things start to pop. One of the most exciting things we saw was a little cuttlefish endemic to South Africa and they were actually laying their eggs... you start to see the little animals forming inside...Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
When the freediver heard the next clean had been scheduled at the St James pool, she was concerned about the future of all its special creatures.
After an investigation and a lot of phone calls, she managed to get the assurance that the pool would not be touched until they could think of a way to clean it with less damage to the life in it.
I really wanted to make sure about that one little pool - I hadn't really considered that this was done at all pools around Cape Town. I contacted the City and I spoke to literally every single person I could got hold of until I got an amazing woman [Helen Jordaan] at the Recreation and Parks Department.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
Normally, she says, City staff would drain the pool and scrape off whatever creatures were left on the inside of the walls. This would be followed with an application of chlorine or copper sulphate, limewashed onto the surface.
They would have drained the pool which is the first thing they do and the most damaging. All those creatures are marine creatures and they need to live in water.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
The chemicals also go out into the surrounding environment with the next tide.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
She notes it is the City's responsibility to keep people safe at the tidal pools, where a buildup of algae could lead to slipping.
Beasley called upon everyone she could in the diving, freediving and marine biologist community and together they stated testing different protocols.
She also got advice from the Two Oceans Aquarium and people who know about keeping the hulls of boats clean
Their combined efforts resulted in the finding that cleaning the pools with high pressure hoses would be the most eco-friendly option.
Beasley set up a crowdfunding page to finance the purchase of the rather expensive piece of equipment.
We've now got this system which we've donated to the City and they decided to give us four pools to test for a year, which landed up close to two years, to see if it is a viable option.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
It has proved to be a viable options and by the end of the year it's going to get rolled out to all the Cape Town City pools.Lisa Beasley, Freediver and founder - @capetowntidalpools
Find out more on the group's website, Facebook or Instagram page.
Listen to the inspirational chat with Lisa Beasley:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home
What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.Read More
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands
Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew thatRead More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More