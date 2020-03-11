Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice

11 March 2020 8:07 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
life insurance
consumer corner
consumer ninja
Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, has a horror story about insurance policies being cancelled - by sms.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week has a horror story of the life insurance industry.

It involves mostly elderly customers with health issues who have been paying premiums for years - who suddenly got an sms saying ''from the end of March you won't have this cover''.

The message said 'Don't be alarmed'. That was the part that got me! I mean - you've just been paying paying premiums for seven or eight years and you won't be getting them back.

Prime Meridian Direct sold these policies. The most problematic one is Prime Living Cover Growth, sold mainly to older people with health issues who could not get cover anywhere else - life cover and for terminal illnesses.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

There was a three-year waiting period before they could claim for illnesses. Just as those waiting periods were coming to an end, and that cover benefit has grown quite nicely, then the rug gets pulled by Constantia insurance, who was underwriting the policies.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the entire horror story about the insurance policy and how it panned out, below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice


