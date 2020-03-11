Using cat videos to get you to Mars

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
View all Politics
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
business unusual
SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX’s vision is to make humans multi-planetary. His goal is to establish a colony on Mars.

It will not only be very difficult, it will also be expensive.

The plan is to make as much of each ship reusable as possible but since the retirement of the Space Shuttle, most rockets have been single-use.

SpaceX and Blue Origin pioneered rockets that land vertically and SpaceX needed 20 launches before attempting and successfully landing the Falcon 9 rocket back at the launch site in December 2015. There were eight successful launches with five successful landings in 2016. 2017 had 18 launches with all intended recoveries being successful.

In 2018, there were 21 launches including the first Falcon Heavy that launched Musk’s Tesla with just two planned recoveries failing.

By 2019, it was the exception rather than the rule for a reused rocket to return safely. SpaceX was now looking beyond the Falcon and Falcon Heavy rockets to the new Starship.

Starship is to be the containership of spacecraft, capable of lifting more payload and be used to shuttle humans and start the development of the ships that would finally travel to Mars.

While commercial satellite launches provided the funding for SpaceX development, the demand was not enough to fund the ambitious Mars project. In 2015 SpaceX announced their plans to build a constellation of satellites to provide high-speed low-latency internet access to most of the inhabited world.

I've said I want to die on Mars, just not on impact.

2013 SXSW interview with Chris Anderson

Starlink

It was not the first global data constellation, but the cost of the satellites, the cost of launching them and finding and servicing customers has resulted in many of the early entrants failing. OneWeb is a smaller network planning 641 satellites that will focus on a smaller group of large customers like maritime, aviation and government contracts starting in 2021. Satellite offers aircraft and ships reliable access almost anywhere.

There is also a case for global trade markets to ensure they have a satellite connection should the undersea cable links fail or be attacked. The risk is lower now that there multiple cables spanning the globe.

Starlink is looking to supercharge that. Reduced cost for the satellites and the lowest launch cost makes Starlink an ambitious project that has permission to launch over 7 000 satellites which could rise to as many as 40 000.

The most recent launch added another 60 making the total active now over 300. There are 17 launches planned for this year which will add over 1 000 satellites. It is also expected that the first packages will go on sale for clients in the US and Canada.

Elon Musk tested it with a tweet in October last year and a speed test to an Air force plane in the same month measured a speed of over 600 megabits per second. Most consumer fibre packages in SA are under 200 megabits per second and it would be comparable to typical commercial packages. Prices are not known but to be competitive it would be in the range of $80 in the US and so possibly about R1500 for an uncapped high-speed link.

According to their website, the rollout after the US this year should be for global access by the end of 2021.

The business case was that the system would take about $10 billion to build, according to Musk he believes it could generate over $30 billion in revenue. Combined with income from satellite launches and crew and supply missions to the International Space Station should help bankroll the increased research, building and testing needed to ensure Musk can make it to Mars before he is too old.

At a conference in early March 2020, he was not optimistic that the pace of innovation was enough to get him there in time.

It is not only his Mars hopes that could be at risk.

Cheap satellites and launches will not guarantee that the new business will work.

Looking at his other companies like Tesla and Solar City suggests that scaling the business to cater for potentially millions of customers will not be easy.

Both products are still focussed on supplying the US market, his Starlink business will need to be global. The first challenge is that it works best outside of urban areas as each satellite would cover about 500 square kilometres and would not be able to handle hundreds of thousands of customers in a small area. To target, rural areas would require base stations to be shipped over a wide area and for sales to effectively only be online. Servicing clients who might need to ship a faulty product back or struggle to initially set it up might see enthusiasts turn quickly into critics. Support staff will need to deal with a wide variety of customers many with limited technical skills. Scams offering fraudulent packages are likely.

To sell and support markets beyond the US and especially in emerging markets may require significant plans to handle billing and shipping. Musk indicated that SpaceX would not look to list Starlink as a separate or public company but it may need to if regulations that require SpaceX to only employee American employees proves difficult when expanding beyond the US.

Assuming the business can address the issues on the ground they will still have some challenges with maintaining their hardware in the sky. The satellites will be able to avoid collisions and reset their orbit over time. Should they fail and not be repairable remotely, they can be deorbited to burn up with little likely to make it back to the surface.

The system relies on high powered lasers to transmit traffic between satellites before beaming it back down to earth and they operate in an area of space that is relatively empty between 500 km and 1000 km, The International Space Station is about 400 km up.

Astronomers have raised concerns that the satellite solar panels reflecting the sun will affect their attempts to take pictures and correctly observe the night sky. Musk has acknowledged the potential but does not believe it will be an issue. It appears most of the trouble occurs as the satellites move into their orbits.

A network that large may be a target for some nations or groups that would like to hijack traffic or use it for their own purposes. While it is more in the realm of a James Bond plot, the future of conflict and potential terrorism might increasingly be to celestial targets.

Competition to enter the same market would be low for now, but as both satellites and launches get cheaper we can expect others to offer their own networks. China is building an additional network at low Earth orbit (LEO) altitudes to supplement their own networks and to better cover rural areas.

Musk when asked about what success would look like for Starlink simply said that it need only avoid bankruptcy to be considered a success.

Image credit: Starlink

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Using cat videos to get you to Mars


11 March 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
business unusual

Recommended

More from Business Unusual

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season

4 March 2020 7:15 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

$7 trillion could save the world but not in the way you might think

26 February 2020 7:15 PM

A billionaire asset fund manager has told global CEO’s to focus on climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google maps 15 birthday navigation

Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps

19 February 2020 7:31 PM

Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Goddess of victory Nike in Kharkov 123rf

A record breaking shoe may also break the sport

12 February 2020 7:15 PM

Setting out to solve one problem may result in you creating a new potentially harder problem to address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xenobot living robot

Biological robots, that is a thing now

5 February 2020 7:15 PM

Machines intended to work in the body should probably be made out of cells from your body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140113KlausSchwab .jpg

Who is Klaus Schwab and could he help save the world?

29 January 2020 7:15 PM

How the 1% and the 3,5% along with a few individuals can save humanity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

climate-change-droughtjpeg

'Scrubbing' the atmosphere and other high-tech climate friendly innovations

22 January 2020 8:27 PM

Data ssystems use a great deal of energy and tech providers must start reducing emissions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

download-4jpg

Flying taxis and roll-down TVs showcase at Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show

15 January 2020 8:01 PM

Arthur Goldstuck shares his observations on new trends revealed at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

Learning is a lifelong requirement now

8 January 2020 7:10 PM

Tertiary education may no longer be enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

EWN Highlights

How public establishments, prisons will be affected by COVID-19 regulations

20 March 2020 4:17 PM

COVID-19 cases in SA breach 200

20 March 2020 4:12 PM

Cruise ship company criticised for going ahead with trip amid COVID-19 outbreak

20 March 2020 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA