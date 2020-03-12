[UPDATE] Health Minister confirms Free State coronavirus case retested negative

(This article has been updated to reflect new information since the story broke.)

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday night retracted the earlier announcement that a man in the Free State has coronavirus. He was retested and the result came back negative.

This means community spread hasn't yet begun.

#ZweliMkhize: There were 17 confirmed cases of the virus we reported this morning.

But we have subsequently found that the Free State case which initially tested positive earlier, we have subsequently found is negative.#IMTTCoronaVirusBriefing — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 12, 2020

Covid-19 is spreading locally in South Africa, confirmed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday morning.

A 32-year-old man from the Free State tested positive for the coronavirus without travelling abroad.

All other cases thus far have been imported from overseas.

Latest confirmed cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/hYF7FGe4zE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 12, 2020

South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus Covid-19, four more than on Wednesday.

Clement Manyathela asked EWN reporter Mia Lindeque for an update on the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.

This virus is going to the next level… Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

The DA wants the Health Minister to implement a compulsory 14 days of self-quarantine if you return form a high-risk area… Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN

