[UPDATE] Health Minister confirms Free State coronavirus case retested negative
(This article has been updated to reflect new information since the story broke.)
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Thursday night retracted the earlier announcement that a man in the Free State has coronavirus. He was retested and the result came back negative.
This means community spread hasn't yet begun.
#ZweliMkhize: There were 17 confirmed cases of the virus we reported this morning.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 12, 2020
But we have subsequently found that the Free State case which initially tested positive earlier, we have subsequently found is negative.#IMTTCoronaVirusBriefing
Covid-19 is spreading locally in South Africa, confirmed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday morning.
Also, read "[UPDATE] Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient"
A 32-year-old man from the Free State tested positive for the coronavirus without travelling abroad.
All other cases thus far have been imported from overseas.
Latest confirmed cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/hYF7FGe4zE— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 12, 2020
South Africa now has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus Covid-19, four more than on Wednesday.
Clement Manyathela asked EWN reporter Mia Lindeque for an update on the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa.
This virus is going to the next level…Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN
The DA wants the Health Minister to implement a compulsory 14 days of self-quarantine if you return form a high-risk area…Mia Lindeque, reporter - EWN
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More