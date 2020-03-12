Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says province's coronavirus patient and his contacts who were traced by health officials will remain in self-isolation.
The 36-year-old man was announced as the first person to test positive for the virus in the Western Cape this week.
RELATED: Officials tracking down locals who were exposed to WC covid-19 patient
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has been revised down from 17 to 16.
Mkhize says a Free State who had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and marked the start of local transmission was in fact not infected with the coronavirus.
RELATED: Health Minister confirms Free State coronavirus case retested negative
The MEC suspects that local COVID-19 cases in South Africa could surpass 100 in the coming weeks.
She says provincial health authorities are doing their best to mitigate the risk of community transmission.
Mbombo says the department's priority is to identify, isolate and test covid-19 patients and then trace their contacts.
There have been human-to-human cases, it's no longer coming from the country of origin.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
The health system must be ready and prepared.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
No one knew that when we had our first case, we'd have 17 cases within a week or so.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
We envisage that next week could even have more cases, hundred!Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
The community transmission is the one that we need to prevent, from human-to-human among locals.Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
The MEC told CapeTalk that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will make an announcement on Friday regarding events in the Cape and potential measures to curb local transmission.
Listen to the Health MEC on Today with Kieno Kammies:
This article has been updated to reflect the revised number of cases.
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home
What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.Read More
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands
Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew thatRead More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More