Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?

12 March 2020 8:43 PM
by
Tags:
warren ingra
Coronavirus
virus
market crash
money markets
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times.

Will markets survive?

This month the JSE is down 24 per cent.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner, talks about the coronavirus health crisis that is translating into an economic crisis.

I think what I always try to do when it's a big external event like this - look at what happened in the past in America. Because the JSE, in big events like this, the JSE always takes its lead from the US. So I thought it was Interesting to see what happens in America and how we should respond.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

Look for the big governments and the big federal reserves and banks to start injecting some form of economic stimulus into their markets. That's exactly what's unfolded in the last week.
In the very short period of time when investors start to realise that this health crisis is not really a big economic crisis but it is actually a media crisis as opposed to a big economic crisis...

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

In the very short period of time when investors start to realise that this health crisis is not really a big economic crisis but it is actually a media crisis as opposed to a big economic crisis... The media gives great information such as people should wash their hands but the unintended consequences of hype is that people are starting to clear out pharmacies of medicine that is just stocked for normal use.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

LIsten to the entire sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?


