Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth
Thursday, today, has seen the worst levels since 2011 on the JSE.
South Africa's largest insurance company, Sanlam, reported a 19 per cent drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well.
Ian Kirk, CEO of Sanlam, is on the line to The Money Show, talking about the group's newer Africa markets - and his views on global panic about the coronavirus.
Very importantly, in Africa, insurance penetration is lower. South Africa is an established insurance market but that's not really the same case as we look through the markets in Africa. But as a generalisation - and one has to be careful in generalising in Africa- penetration rates are much lower.Ian Kirk, CEO - Sanlam
About COVID-19 - I think the problem is nobody really knows how serious this COVID-19 issue is. And fear and anxiety is what drives markets so of course you'd have to say that it's overdone but the market is the market. You get these events and one of the advantages, or disadvantages, of being around so long is you've seen this before. You know, you run your business on the basis of being able to deal with these economic shocks.Ian Kirk, CEO - Sanlam
Listen to the entire interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May
Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional and domestic routes.Read More
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More