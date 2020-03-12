Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done'
Tshwane City Council has seen numerous resignations over the past six months, including the resignation of city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
The latest resignation is Democratic Alliance councillor Johan Jansen.
Things in Tshwane have unfortunately turned very sour over the past five months.Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor
The ANC and the EFF have joined forces and disrupted six of our meetings which means we could get no work done which is what any councillor worth his salt is there to do, for our community.Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor
We are sitting without a city manager, without an executive mayor and our hands are tied.Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor
It is so frustrating and builds up so much tension in a person's life.Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor
He says almost 77-years-old with one year of service left, he has decided to bow out.
What are the future prospects for the DA in Tshwane?
I still believe the DA is the only political party with a vision, plan, and policies being fine-tuned.Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor
He says with on 38% a majority of seats in the council they are dependent on joining forces with other parties to reach 51% - and if not no decisions are passed.
It is huge damage to the people of Tshwane.Johan Jansen, Former Tshwane Councillor
Listen to the interview below:
