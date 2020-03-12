Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)
(Also, read: "Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war".)
Sasol’s share price lost 40% of its value in the opening hour of trade on Thursday, reports Fin24.
It’s down 95% since April 2019 when it was trading at R470.
At one point in the morning, the share price fell below R30.
At 12:39 pm Sasol traded at R31.99.
Sasol has the worst-performing stock of all emerging market companies this week.
For more detail, read Fin24's “Sasol loses another 40% of its value in an hour - it's now down 95% from last year”.
More from Business
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May
Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional and domestic routes.Read More
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More