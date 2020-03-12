Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

All eight Herzlia schools have closed as a precautionary measure for the remainder of the week.

The executive director of United Herzlia Schools, Andries van Renssen, says a parent of a pupil had exposure to covid-19 and started showing signs of illness.

The parent concerned has been tested for the novel virus and will only know the results by Friday afternoon, van Renssen explains.

He maintains that suspending the school programmes is responsible thing to do.

Van Renssen advises that teachers will use the time off to prepare for online learning, should the need arise.

The eight Herzlia schools that have closed their gates are:

Herzlia High School

Herzlia Middle School

Herzlia Constantia Primary

Herzlia Highlands Primary

Herzlia Weizmann Primary

Herzlia Alon Ashel Pre-Primary

Herzlia Gan Aviv Pre Primary

Herzlia Kerem Pre Primary

The Herzlia group of schools are independent schools and are therefore entitled to make their own decisions regarding school closures.

