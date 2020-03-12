Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears
All eight Herzlia schools have closed as a precautionary measure for the remainder of the week.
UPDATE: Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school remains closed
The executive director of United Herzlia Schools, Andries van Renssen, says a parent of a pupil had exposure to covid-19 and started showing signs of illness.
The parent concerned has been tested for the novel virus and will only know the results by Friday afternoon, van Renssen explains.
He maintains that suspending the school programmes is responsible thing to do.
Van Renssen advises that teachers will use the time off to prepare for online learning, should the need arise.
The parent concerned has started showing signs of illness and, as a result, has been tested for covid-19.Andries van Renssen, Director of United Herzlia Schools
Given that the children of the parents have attended school this week, we have taken the decision to proactively close our campuses for the remainder of this week.Andries van Renssen, Director of United Herzlia Schools
RELATED: Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE
The eight Herzlia schools that have closed their gates are:
- Herzlia High School
- Herzlia Middle School
- Herzlia Constantia Primary
- Herzlia Highlands Primary
- Herzlia Weizmann Primary
- Herzlia Alon Ashel Pre-Primary
- Herzlia Gan Aviv Pre Primary
- Herzlia Kerem Pre Primary
The Herzlia group of schools are independent schools and are therefore entitled to make their own decisions regarding school closures.
Listen to the latest developments:
