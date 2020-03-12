'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'
Why did Government not bail out Prasa, rather than SAA? It would’ve had far more benefit for the people who rely on train transport. It would’ve been better for the economy. We don’t need an airline but do need our rail network.Rona, listener – CapeTalk
Roy Moodley – a businessman linked to former President Jacob Zuma – was one of 15 people who decided who to appoint as CEO at state-owned companies (SOEs), Prasa executive Jacob Rakgoathe testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Moodley is alleged to have intimidated Prasa officials by maintaining he was “connected all the way to the top”.
Rakgoathe's testimony was confirmed by Autopax CEO Tiro Holele.
Evidence leader Advocate Vas Soni said a firm called Royal Security paid Jacob Zuma R64 000 a month and then tenders were suddenly awarded.
To date, Royal Security has raked in R471 million worth of business from Prasa.
The commission is currently aiming its attention at the alleged capture of the Prasa during former CEO Lucky Montana’s tenure.
Roughly half a million people make use of trains every day in greater Cape Town, according to Metrorail.
Also, read:
-
Criminals will prey on women and girls if the City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa
-
-
'It’s unimaginably crazy, but Prasa is replacing worn brake pads with used ones'
Former board Chairperson Popo Molefe fingered Montana as being behind the ransacking and crippling of Prasa.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane about the Zondo Commission’s look into the collapse of Prasa and how it may be linked to Zuma and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
Jacob Zuma allegedly received payment of R1 million from dodgy deals…Bonga Dlulane, reporter - EWN
To an extent, Fikile Mbalula’s name also came up… Former Chairperson of the Prasa board Khanyisile Kwenyama alleges Fikile Mbalula flouted processes and broke the law… when he wanted to appoint the current administrator as CEO, the board resisted… A minister can’t appoint a CEO without the board’s support… he unceremoniously disbanded the board and then appointed the man he wanted to be the CEO… No law grants Mbalula the power to act in this way…Bonga Dlulane, reporter - EWN
Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said yesterday that the people who were meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it… certain individuals benefited but the passengers suffered. Government, Parliament and the Hawks did absolutely nothing when he brought evidence of the looting, dodgy deals and bribes… He says the way Prasa was broken was systematic… It crippled the institution…Bonga Dlulane, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May
Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional and domestic routes.Read More
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More
More from Politics
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm
The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.Read More
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.Read More
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.Read More
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More