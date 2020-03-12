Streaming issues? Report here
'Prasa was systematically broken - I brought evidence. Govt, Hawks did nothing'

12 March 2020 2:35 PM
by
"Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said the people meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it," reports EWN’s Bonga Dlulane.

Why did Government not bail out Prasa, rather than SAA? It would’ve had far more benefit for the people who rely on train transport. It would’ve been better for the economy. We don’t need an airline but do need our rail network.

Rona, listener – CapeTalk
Image credit: GovernmentZA (https://www.flickr.com/)

Roy Moodley – a businessman linked to former President Jacob Zuma – was one of 15 people who decided who to appoint as CEO at state-owned companies (SOEs), Prasa executive Jacob Rakgoathe testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Moodley is alleged to have intimidated Prasa officials by maintaining he was “connected all the way to the top”.

Rakgoathe's testimony was confirmed by Autopax CEO Tiro Holele.

Evidence leader Advocate Vas Soni said a firm called Royal Security paid Jacob Zuma R64 000 a month and then tenders were suddenly awarded.

To date, Royal Security has raked in R471 million worth of business from Prasa.

The commission is currently aiming its attention at the alleged capture of the Prasa during former CEO Lucky Montana’s tenure.

Roughly half a million people make use of trains every day in greater Cape Town, according to Metrorail.

Also, read:

Former board Chairperson Popo Molefe fingered Montana as being behind the ransacking and crippling of Prasa.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane about the Zondo Commission’s look into the collapse of Prasa and how it may be linked to Zuma and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Jacob Zuma allegedly received payment of R1 million from dodgy deals…

Bonga Dlulane, reporter - EWN

To an extent, Fikile Mbalula’s name also came up… Former Chairperson of the Prasa board Khanyisile Kwenyama alleges Fikile Mbalula flouted processes and broke the law… when he wanted to appoint the current administrator as CEO, the board resisted… A minister can’t appoint a CEO without the board’s support… he unceremoniously disbanded the board and then appointed the man he wanted to be the CEO… No law grants Mbalula the power to act in this way…

Bonga Dlulane, reporter - EWN

Former Prasa Chair Popo Molefe said yesterday that the people who were meant to protect Prasa are the ones who broke it… certain individuals benefited but the passengers suffered. Government, Parliament and the Hawks did absolutely nothing when he brought evidence of the looting, dodgy deals and bribes… He says the way Prasa was broken was systematic… It crippled the institution…

Bonga Dlulane, reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

