Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector

The report, titled "Money Down the Drain: Corruption in South Africa's Water Sector", uncovers how systemic corruption in the water sector could impede the state’s ability to provide the scarce resource.

The report was released by the Corruption Watch and the Water Integrity Network (WIN) on Thursday.

Corruption Watch director David Lewis says the graft ranges from private plumbers and tanker drivers to senior officials, mayors and ministers.

Lewis says many corrupt public officials collude with contractors to sabotage or stall water projects to receive kickbacks.

The report cites the controversial Giyani water project and how corruption flourished under the stewardship of Nomvula Mokonyane.

When Mokonyane was first appointed as the Minister of Water and Sanitation in 2014, the department's irregular expenditure amounted to R15 million.

By the time Mokonyane left the department, it was R4 billion, Lewis says.

Lewis maintains that corruption in the water sector cannot be tolerated because of the consequences it has on communities.

We're talking about deeply systemic corruption, from the management of the natural resource to the delivery to homes, businesses, and hospitals. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

A lot of the report is based on a variety of case studies. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

It's a system that has become deeply corrupted at all levels of its operation. David Lewis, Executive Director - Corruption Watch

