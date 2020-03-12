Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled
The minister, with over 560 000 followers, revealed that he had received the order to stop posting his opinion on the social media platform.
Mboweni is no stranger to Twitter storms.
In the past, he has found himself in hot water for tweeting about a referendum for SOEs, his love for Rwanda, load shedding, the Public Protector and more.
He has also engaged in heated debates with other political leaders both within and outside the ANC.
On Thursday, the minister said he woke up to a message that read "Stop tweeting."
He says he will not be posting any of his personal opinions until further notice. "Pity", Mboweni adds.
I woke up this morning and found this message: “Stop tweeting”. Hayibo! So I have been muzzled. I will await the unbanning order before posting original tweets. But I will retweet, like or post academic or news items. Pity.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 12, 2020
More from Politics
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm
The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.Read More
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.Read More
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.Read More