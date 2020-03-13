SA's first quarantine site confirmed as The Ranch Resort, Polokwane
Minister Mkhize says confirmed that no media would be allowed at the quarantine venue.
The Health Department's acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay confirms all aboard the flight would be quarantined until they were cleared.
They will remain in the hotel for a period of 21 days along with a team of doctors and nurses, EMS staff, psychologists, to support them there.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting DG - Department of Health
They will go through serial testing in the form of viral swabs and hopefully are all negative.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting DG - Department of Health
The people returning have been in lockdown for about a month at least.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting DG - Department of Health
They were asymptomatic for this entire period in quite strict self-isolation in China and before they board an assessment will be done.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting DG - Department of Health
It is unlikely any will turn out to be positive.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting DG - Department of Health
He says as soon as the plane carrying the 122 South African lands at OR Tambo International Airport they will be transported to The ranch outside Polokwane in Limpopo.
Given the retraction of the Free State covid-19 case on Thursday night by the NICD after the test came back negative, Dr Pillay says going forward government will be very careful before releasing test results.
This test can come back with a false positive or negative and so need to be completely verified before releasing the result. So will be very careful to verify first.Dr Anban Pillay, Acting DG - Department of Health
Listen to the update for Dr Pillay below:
