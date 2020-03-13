Police confirm son opened case against King Dalindyebo
He was arrested at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape after allegedly attacking his son, acting King Azenathi, with an axe.
Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana has confirmed that case was opened by Dalindyebo's son.
According to reports, the paroled king descended on the palace with an axe at around 2am.
RELATED: AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free
Kinana says Dalindyebo is facing charges of malicious damage to property and assault.
He will appear before Bityi Magistrate court once he is charged.
Meanwhile, the AbaThembu royal family adviser advocate Matthew Mpahlwa says the reports remain allegations.
He maintains that much of the information in the public is unverified, despite the police spokesperson confirming the details.
Mpahlwa adds that there is nothing untoward about the monarch visiting his family home in the early hours of the morning.
The circumstances are relatively unconfirmed and unknown... Allegations remain allegations.Matthew Mpahlwa, AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser
It's not unbecoming if I decide at 2am in the morning to go home. That is his place of abode and, after all, he is the head of the household.Matthew Mpahlwa, AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser
The King attended to his royal palace, who he encountered upon his arrival are relatively unknown at this stage.Matthew Mpahlwa, AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser
Dalindyebo was released on parole in December 2019 after spending four years at the East London correctional facility.
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More