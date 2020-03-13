Police confirm son opened case against King Dalindyebo

He was arrested at the Bumbane Great Place outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape after allegedly attacking his son, acting King Azenathi, with an axe.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana has confirmed that case was opened by Dalindyebo's son.

According to reports, the paroled king descended on the palace with an axe at around 2am.

RELATED: AbaThembu King Dalindyebo walks free

Kinana says Dalindyebo is facing charges of malicious damage to property and assault.

He will appear before Bityi Magistrate court once he is charged.

Meanwhile, the AbaThembu royal family adviser advocate Matthew Mpahlwa says the reports remain allegations.

He maintains that much of the information in the public is unverified, despite the police spokesperson confirming the details.

Mpahlwa adds that there is nothing untoward about the monarch visiting his family home in the early hours of the morning.

The circumstances are relatively unconfirmed and unknown... Allegations remain allegations. Matthew Mpahlwa, AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser

It's not unbecoming if I decide at 2am in the morning to go home. That is his place of abode and, after all, he is the head of the household. Matthew Mpahlwa, AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser

The King attended to his royal palace, who he encountered upon his arrival are relatively unknown at this stage. Matthew Mpahlwa, AbaThembu Royal Family Adviser

Dalindyebo was released on parole in December 2019 after spending four years at the East London correctional facility.

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: