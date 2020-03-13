Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness'

This week's Trailblazer is Bernie Fabing, the founder of Vannie Kaap.

A self-taught graphic designer, Fabing started creating memes based on popular sayings used amongst the Cape Coloured community, which proved so popular he decided to turn them into a product line.

He chats to Refilwe Moloto and says it has grown far beyond just a nostalgic Facebook page.

It started growing. The Facebook page was a beautiful platform to do so. Bernie Fabing, Founder - Vannie Kaap

It has gone national, he says.

It started focusing on 'Cape Colouredness' Colouredness itself is so broad. Bernie Fabing, Founder - Vannie Kaap

The language identity was really what I call my 'wakker' moment, that was my woke moment, in understanding that Kaaps was the foundation for Afrikaans itself, that it was the Khoi and slaves that put together this creole-like language. Bernie Fabing, Founder - Vannie Kaap

Listen to the interview below: