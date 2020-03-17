These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
Events around the world are being cancelled or postponed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives globally.
The coronavirus impact is also being felt in South Africa, where a total of 62 confirmed cases has been reported to date.
RELATED: 10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
Western Cape events affected by Covid-19:
- Cape Town Carnival has been cancelled.
- Two Oceans Marathon cancelled.
- Theatres including The Fugard and Baxter closed.
- The Jewish Literary Festival postponed.
- PAW Patrol Live at the Grand Arena cancelled.
- Author Christy Lefteri pulled out of the ongoing Woordfees festival in Stellenbosch.
- UCT and Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April and suspend lectures.
- Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely.
- The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled.
Events in other parts of SA affected by Covid-19:
- Afrikaburn, starting Monday 27 April in the Northern Cape has been cancelled.
- The Ironman African Championship, set to take place on 29 March in PE, has been postponed until 15 November.
- The Festival of Chariots from 19 to 22 April in Durban has been postponed
- The annual IAB Bookmark awards have cancelled their gala event in Joburg, opting to take the awards online.
Coronavirus impact on sport and the international scene:
- The remainder of the NBA season has been suspended.
- Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.
- Music festival Coachella was postponed to the weekends of October 9 and October 16.
- The Indian Premier League has been postponed from 29 March until 15 April.
- Uefa has postponed all Champions League, Europa League matches taking place between 16 to 20 March.
- The English Premier League has suspended all fixtures until 4 April.
- Fans will be locked out of all Super Rugby games in Australia.
- The Australia women's cricket team have pulled out of their tour to SA scheduled for 22 March until 4 April.
- Most talks shows in the US, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden will be filmed without an audience, while other shows have shut down production altogether.
Got anything to add? Comment with your information here.
We'll keep updating this article.
