Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution

According to the 995-page report from the judicial commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), it was found that its transactions with the Sekunjalo Group of companies had disregarded its own policies and standard operating procedures.

Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka chats to Refilwe Moloto about his analysis of the damning report.

The report confirmed suspicions that Dr Dan Matjila was a powerful force in the PIC. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Business Maverick

He unilaterally, it seems, approved investment decisions and excluded his investment and deal's teams in some of the transactions. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Business Maverick

The report states that Dr Matjila compromised the PIC's investment processes, says Mahlaka.

Most of these investments were linked to Dr Iqbal Survé's media and technology empires, as he likes to call them - AYO Technology, Sagarmatha Technologies, and the Sekunjalo Group as well when it bought the Independent Media Group in 2013. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Business Maverick

It is really quite damning on the conduct of Dr Dan Matjila. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Business Maverick

Mahlaka says one of the most serious findings was the report recommending the PIC report Matjila to the relevant authorities for contravening provisions of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act.

This might result in Matjila facing a monetary fine of not more than R1 million or even imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years as well. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Business Maverick

President Ramaphosa has said these findings must be sent to the NPA for possible prosecution, so there are further consequences for those implicated. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Business Maverick

