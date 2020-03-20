Streaming issues? Report here
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

20 March 2020 11:48 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Coronavirus South Africa
covid-19 Western Cape
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

That means the number of cases has increased by 52 since Thursday.

Here's what we know:

- Total cases: 202

  • 1 Full recovery (Confirmed negative and cleared for returning home)
  • 0 Deaths

The breakdown per province of total infections is as follows:

  • Gauteng: 109
  • Western Cape: 57
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 29
  • Mpumalanga: 5
  • Limpopo: 1
  • Free State: 1

On Thursday the number of cases stood at 150 and had gone up by 34 from Wednesday's 116 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday 18 March, the number of cases stood at 116, with a total of 12 local transmissions.

Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported on Thursday 19 March:

WESTERN CAPE:15

  • A 53-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

  • A 30-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands and Qatar

  • A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico

  • A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

  • A 25-year-old female who travelled to the UK

  • A 37-year-old female who travelled to the UK

  • A 43-year-old female who travelled to USA

  • A 31-year-old male who travelled to the Spain and Netherlands

  • A 53-year-old female who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

  • A 22-year-old female who travelled to the UK

  • A 63-year-old male who travelled to the Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Germany

  • A 22-year-old female who travelled to Spain and Netherlands

  • A 32-year-old male who travelled to USA

  • A 37-year-old male with no contact details on lab form,

  • A 53-year-old male with no international travel history

GAUTENG: 15

  • A 41-year-old female who had travelled to DRC

  • A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

  • A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

  • A 58-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

  • A 38-year-old male who had travelled to France

  • A 70-year-old female who had travelled to USA

  • A 30 year old male who had travelled to Spain

  • A 45-year-old male who had travelled to DRC

  • An 85-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

  • A 64-year-old male who had travelled to Vietnam and Thailand

  • A 41-year-old male who had travelled to Netherlands

  • A 37-year-old female with no international travel history

  • A 23-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from the private doctor

  • A 5-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from the private doctor

  • A 44-year-old male with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from the private doctor

KWAZULU-NATAL:3

  • A 71-year-old female who had travelled to the UK

  • A 26-year-old male who had travelled to Mexico and USA

  • A 29-year-old female with no contact details on lab form, information is being obtained from a private doctor

MPUMALANGA:1

  • A 56-year-old female who had travelled to France

Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported on Wednesday 18 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 10

  • A 2-year-old male who travelled to New Zealand

  • A 51-year-old male who travelled to Egypt an Dubai

  • A 35-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

  • A 27-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Dubai

  • A 60-year-old male who travelled to Portugal and the UK

  • A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK

  • A 54-year-old female who travelled to Portugal and the UK

  • A 51-year-old male who travelled to the UK

  • A 26-year-old female who travelled to the UK

  • A 68-year-old male with no international travel history.

GAUTENG: 16

  • A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK

  • A 45-year-old male who travelled to Austria

  • A 52-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy

  • A 49-year-old female who travelled to Austria and Italy

  • A 35-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Netherlands

  • A 34-year-old female who travelled to the UK

  • A 30-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

  • A 36-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria

  • A 30-year-old female who travelled to Italy

  • A 35-year-old male who travelled to Italy

  • A 34-year-old male who travelled to Italy

  • A 37-year-old male who travelled to Finland and France

  • A 20-year-old male with no international travel history

  • A 3-year-old male with no international travel history

  • A 21-year-old female with no international travel history

  • A 71-year-old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL:3

  • A 59-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy
  • A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy
  • A 55-year-old male who travelled to Italy

MPUMALANGA:2

  • A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy

  • A 56-year-old female with no international travel history

Here's the breakdown of the new cases reported on Tuesday 17 March:

WESTERN CAPE:5

  • A 3-year-old male who travelled to the UK

  • A 58-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Austria

  • A 2-year-old male with no international travel

  • A 62-year-old female who travelled to the UK and Ethiopia

  • A 71-year-old female who travelled to the UK

GAUTENG: 14

  • A 45-year-old male who had travelled to Belgium, UK, France and the US .
  • A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
  • A 54-year-old female who had travelled to the USA
  • A 52-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
  • A 25-year-old male who travelled to the UK
  • A 52-year-old female who had travelled to Italy
  • A 59-year-old male who travelled to the UK and Dubai
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to the USA
  • A 60-year-old male who travelled to the USA
  • A 37-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Dubai
  • A 21-year-old female with no travel history
  • A 34-year-old male with no international travel history
  • A 26-year-old female with no international travel history
  • A 32-year-old female with no international travel history

KWAZULU-NATAL:4

  • A 48-year-old male who travelled to Dubai

  • A 59-year-old female with no international travel history

  • A 5-year-old male with no international travel history

  • A 3-year-old male with no international travel history

Here's the breakdown of the 11 latest cases that were confirmed by the Health Dept on Monday 16 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 2 new cases

  • A 39-year-old male who travelled to Canada.
  • A 15-year-old male who travelled to France.

GAUTENG: 7 new cases

  • A 33-year-old male who travelled to Spain.
  • A 68-year-old female who travelled to Austria.
  • A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India
  • A 39-year-old male who had travelled to the US
  • A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the US
  • A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK
  • A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the US, Dubai and Mexico

LIMPOPO: 1 case

  • A 29-year-old male who had travelled to France and the Netherlands.

MPUMALANGA: 1 case

  • A 55-year-old male who had travelled to France.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans from the Union Buildings on Sunday evening, confirming that there are now local transmissions being investigated.

RELATED: 10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

Earlier on Sunday, the figure stood at 51 after the Health Department announced that an additional 13 cases were recorded on top of the 14 patients confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday, South Africa's confirmed positive cases stood at 24. They have more than doubled over the weekend.

Here's the breakdown of the 13 cases that were announced by the Health Dept on Sunday 15 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 5 cases

  • A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria
  • A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK
  • A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands
  • A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
  • A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria

GAUTENG: 7 cases

  • A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran

  • A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

  • A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

  • A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

  • A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

  • A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany

  • A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

KWAZULU-NATAL: 1 case

  • A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

RELATED: Contacts linked to first Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC

Here's the breakdown of the 14 cases that were announced on Saturday 14 March:

WESTERN CAPE: 6 cases

  • A 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil
  • A 33-year-old female who had travelled to France
  • A 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy
  • A 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai
  • A 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
  • A 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK

GAUTENG: 7 cases

  • A 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US
  • A 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US
  • A 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US
  • A 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany
  • A 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany
  • A 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands
  • A 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy

KZN: 1 case

  • A 47-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland

Health authorities say that contact tracing is underway.

This article has been updated with the latest information.


