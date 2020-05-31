[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases





2 June

With 22 more deaths in the last day, the toll now stands at 705.

The national toll of cases is 34 357.

A total of 17 291 have recovered.

1 June

The national total of Covid-19 cases stands at 32 683.

A total of 16 809 have recovered.

The latest death toll according to the Department of Health is 683.

30 May 2020:

The national total of Covid-19 cases stands at 30,967 - an increase of 1,727.

32 more deaths brings the death toll to 643 said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday night.

701,883 tests have now been processed - 21,708 of them conducted since the last report.

There have been 16,116 recoveries.

29 May 2020:

South Africa's Covid-19 cases jumped by 1,837 to 29,240, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.

34 more deaths bring the death toll to 611.

A total of 680 175 tests have now been conducted countrywide.

There have been 15 093 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4% says the department.

28 May 2020

South Africa's Covid-19 cases have climbed by more than 1000 to 25 937.

A total of 28 deaths more have been reported since yesterday - and the nationwide toll is now 552.

Meanwhile, 13 451 people have recovered.

According to the Department of Health 634 996 tests have been conducted nationwide so far.

27 May 2020

A total of 43 more Covid-19 related deaths brings the death toll to 524.

Positive cases - 24 264.

Recoveries 12 741.

According to a statement by the Department of Health, as a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents.

The Ministry said it is becoming a challenge to many other countries - but ''we are continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world''.

26 May 2020

23 615 confirmed cases.

11 917 recoveries.

The death toll has climbed to 481.

Testing Data

A total of 596 777 tests have been conducted to date.

The daily case numbers for April and May are available here

