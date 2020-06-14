[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 70 000





15 June 2020

The official death toll today is 1480.

According to the Ministry of Health, 70 038 cases have been confirmed.

A total of 38 531 have recovered from the virus.

13 June 2020

SA's Covid-19 cases have jumped to 65,736 - an increase of 3,809.

The death toll stands at 1,423 after 69 more deaths were reported.

There have been 36,850 recoveries which translates to a recovery rate of 56%.

1 087 887 tests have been conducted nationwide.

12 June 2020

The death toll has risen to 1,354, after 70 more deaths were reported on Friday night.

The confirmed number of Covid-19 cases stands at 61,927.

1 060 425 tests have been conducted nationwide, 32,026 of these since the last report.

There have been 35,008 recoveries. This translates to a recovery rate of 56,5% says the Health Department.

11 June 2020

The death toll as announced by the Department of Health today is 1 210.

A total of 31 505 cases have recovered.

Confirmed numbers now stand at 55 421.

10 June 2020

With 968 070 tests conducted, the latest number of cases now stands at 52 991.

The death toll is 1 162.

The number of recoveries recorded - 29 006.

9 June 2020

The death toll according to the Department of Health has now risen to 1080.

The number of cases recorded are 50 879, with 26 099 recoveries registered.

8 June 2020

The death toll has climbed to 998.

The number of recoveries stands at 24 364, while 48 285 cases have been recorded.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter that during the course of the coming week, we can expect that the total number of cases will pass the 50 000 mark.

We are also likely to record the 1 000th death from the disease.

6 June 2020:

The latest death toll is 952, after 44 more deaths were reported.

The confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 45,973 - an increase of 2,539.

A total of 891,668 tests have been completed, 30,196 of these since the last report.

There have been 24,258 recoveries. This translates to a recovery rate of 52,8% says the Health Department.

5 June 2020:

The country's Covid-19 cases now stand at 43 434.

With 60 more fatalities recorded, the death toll has reached 908.

A total of 850 871 tests have been conducted - 30 196 since the last update.

There have been 23 088 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 53,2%.

4 June

The latest death toll is 792, with 37 more fatalities recorded the past day.

Nationwide the number of cases stands at 37 525.

A total of 19 682 recoveries have been recorded.

3 June 2020

The latest death toll with 50 more fatalities recorded - is 755.

18 313 people have recovered.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 35 812.

2 June

With 22 more deaths in the last day, the toll now stands at 705.

The national toll of cases is 34 357.

A total of 17 291 have recovered.

1 June

The national total of Covid-19 cases stands at 32 683.

A total of 16 809 have recovered.

The latest death toll according to the Department of Health is 683.

30 May 2020:

The national total of Covid-19 cases stands at 30,967 - an increase of 1,727.

32 more deaths brings the death toll to 643 said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday night.

701,883 tests have now been processed - 21,708 of them conducted since the last report.

There have been 16,116 recoveries.

29 May 2020:

South Africa's Covid-19 cases jumped by 1,837 to 29,240, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.

34 more deaths bring the death toll to 611.

A total of 680 175 tests have now been conducted countrywide.

There have been 15 093 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4% says the department.

28 May 2020

South Africa's Covid-19 cases have climbed by more than 1000 to 25 937.

A total of 28 deaths more have been reported since yesterday - and the nationwide toll is now 552.

Meanwhile, 13 451 people have recovered.

According to the Department of Health 634 996 tests have been conducted nationwide so far.

27 May 2020

A total of 43 more Covid-19 related deaths brings the death toll to 524.

Positive cases - 24 264.

Recoveries 12 741.

According to a statement by the Department of Health, as a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents.

The Ministry said it is becoming a challenge to many other countries - but ''we are continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world''.

26 May 2020

23 615 confirmed cases.

11 917 recoveries.

The death toll has climbed to 481.

Testing Data

A total of 596 777 tests have been conducted to date.

This article has been updated with the latest information.