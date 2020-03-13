Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira placed on special leave
JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Broadcasting CEO Eric D'Oliveira has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The Primedia Group said that this concerned a policy matter.
It said that the matter was now subject to due process and as such, it would be inappropriate to comment further until it had been resolved.
However, it said that once there was an outcome this would be communicated to those concerned.
Current chairman of Primedia Broadcasting and group chief business officer, Geraint Crwys-Williams, has been appointed as the acting CEO.
This follows the resignation of Primedia Group CEO Omar Essack last month.
