Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped

Zuma lost a bid to appeal a decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court that he should stand for trial in his corruption case.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday ruled that he had no reasonable prospects of success.

The appeal court also ruled that there were no compelling reasons for the matter to be heard by it, reports legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The Constitutional Court is the last option for the former statesman to appeal. Thereafter, his legal avenues will be exhausted.

However, Maughan says it's unlikely that the ConCourt will reach a finding different to that of the SCA.

It means that Zuma is in a very difficult situation in terms of avoiding the prospect of going on trial this year. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

With the appeal court saying categorically that there was absolutely no prospect of success, it seems unlikely that the Constitutional Court will give the former president a hearing. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Listen to the brief update: