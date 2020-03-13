John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What's on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post's most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we'll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Entertainment

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020

13 March 2020 5:40 PM
John Maytham's Book Review
John's Books
John's book picks
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Here are John's picks:

  • You're not listening by Kate Murphy

  • The Lantern Men by Elly Griffiths

  • On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal by Naomi Klein

Listen to John's full book review below:


More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

reading-woman-novel-book-glasses-story-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 March 2020

6 March 2020 3:05 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

pages-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 February 2020

14 February 2020 4:42 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 January 2020

24 January 2020 4:46 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Young man reading books in library literature 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 January 2020

17 January 2020 5:18 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week, including a new read by British author Robert Macfarlane.

Women reading book club literature books 123rflifestyle 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 December 2019

19 December 2019 4:59 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019

29 November 2019 4:39 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

book-reading-literaturejpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 5:15 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's four picks for the week.

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 8 November 2019

8 November 2019 5:04 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new thriller.

