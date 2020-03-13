[UPDATE] Herzlia learner tests positive for Covid-19 - reports
It's understood that the United Herzlia Schools sent parents a letter on Friday stating that a Grade 9 girl has tested positive for the novel virus.
According to News24, who've seen the letter, the message confirmed that the pupil had gone into quarantine with her family.
The school said that the girl's parents and siblings had tested negative, reports TimeLIVE.
Parent tests positive
Earlier on Friday, the school confirmed that a parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19.
This after the United Herzlia Schools suspended classes on Thursday, pending the results of the parent's Covid-19 test.
RELATED: Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears
It's believed that the parent is one of the two new cases confirmed in the Western Cape on Friday, according to EWN.
On Friday, South Africa's confirmed positive cases stood at 24.
RELATED: Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24
It's understood that all eight of the Jewish community schools will remain closed until after the school holidays.
United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.
For most schools, the school holidays officially start on Friday 20 March with the second term commencing Tuesday 31 March.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More