[UPDATE] Herzlia learner tests positive for Covid-19 - reports

It's understood that the United Herzlia Schools sent parents a letter on Friday stating that a Grade 9 girl has tested positive for the novel virus.

According to News24, who've seen the letter, the message confirmed that the pupil had gone into quarantine with her family.

The school said that the girl's parents and siblings had tested negative, reports TimeLIVE.

Parent tests positive

Earlier on Friday, the school confirmed that a parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

This after the United Herzlia Schools suspended classes on Thursday, pending the results of the parent's Covid-19 test.

It's believed that the parent is one of the two new cases confirmed in the Western Cape on Friday, according to EWN.

On Friday, South Africa's confirmed positive cases stood at 24.

It's understood that all eight of the Jewish community schools will remain closed until after the school holidays.

United Herzlia high school, middle school, three primary schools and three pre-primary schools will now remain closed until after the holidays.

For most schools, the school holidays officially start on Friday 20 March with the second term commencing Tuesday 31 March.