[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo

The festival's director, Billy Domingo, says the event could possibly be rescheduled for later this year depending on when the Covid-19 pandemic will peak.

On Friday, the festival postponed the event for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19.

In a tweet, organisers said the decision was taken as a precautionary public health measure.

Domingo says his team had to prioritise the health and safety of patrons, performing artists and service providers.

The international event, which sees about 40,000 attendees each year, was scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 March.

It has been a major drawcard on South Africa's social calendar for years.

While Domingo remains adamant that the festival will be rescheduled, he says ticket holders can get their refunds from Computicket.

Everybody has to take this seriously. This is not taken lightly... We're bringing artists in from around the world. Billy Domingo, Festival Director - Cape Town International Jazz Festival

The decision was painful, but it had to be made. Billy Domingo, Festival Director - Cape Town International Jazz Festival

ANNOUNCEMENT 1/3: In light of growing concerns around the spread of Coronavirus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival management regrets to inform the public that this year’s event has been postponed for the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure. — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 13, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT 2/3: This was a difficult yet entirely necessary decision and we’re sure you share in both our disappointment and understanding of why we had to postpone the event at such short notice. — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 13, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT 3/3: There is still too much uncertainty and we are not prepared to jeopardise the health of you, our loyal Festinos, our local and international artists, and our fellow South Africans. Please refer to our website for questions regarding the refund of your tickets. — CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 13, 2020

