Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director

BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director

14 March 2020 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Cape Epic 2020
cycling event
Cape Epic 2020 cancelled
The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to start on Sunday, 15 March on Table Mountain and end on 22 March in Paarl after travelling to Ceres, Tulbagh and Wellington.

Organisers confirmed the news in a press release issued on Friday evening.

The Western Cape government told organisers that it would be ill-advised to go on with the event.

Race director Kevin Vermaak says it is a difficult situation for cyclists who had been training for months and those travelled from abroad to participate in the event.

The Cape Epic is one of the most anticipated cycling events on the South African sporting calendar.

This is not about just us. It's about the effect on the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa.

Kevin Vermaak, Race Director - Cape Epic

It's tough to deal with. But the reality is that this is the right call for humanity.

Kevin Vermaak, Race Director - Cape Epic

It's going to be affecting races in our fold and on our company worldwide.

Kevin Vermaak, Race Director - Cape Epic

Vermaak describes to CapeTalk both the human and logistical impact of the cancellation.

Listen to the update on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


More from Sport

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Heart attack

Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks

11 March 2020 12:49 PM

Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.

Cyber sport event stage and screen from game esports gaming 123rflifestyle 123rf

International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019

11 March 2020 11:22 AM

Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.

cape-town-cycle-tour-2020jpg

[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020

8 March 2020 9:06 AM

The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.

Cape Town Cycle Tour

CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes

5 March 2020 6:22 PM

Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn.

ocean-view-ladies-cycling-squadjfif

Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour

5 March 2020 12:21 PM

The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race.

170313cycletourjpg

Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal

5 March 2020 11:52 AM

The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day.

ocean-view-ladies-cycling-squadjfif

Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020

4 March 2020 1:50 PM

Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.

170313cycletourjpg

CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead

2 March 2020 7:41 AM

Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China.

20170710 Seabelo Senatla 02

Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands

28 February 2020 12:38 PM

The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson.

More from Local

Old person washing hands coronavirus covid19 123rflifestyle 123rf

PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages

20 March 2020 3:10 PM

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.

190105bushiri02jpg

'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service

20 March 2020 2:38 PM

Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.

flowers-wedding-largejpg

City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions

20 March 2020 1:34 PM

The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes

20 March 2020 1:17 PM

The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.

tap-2942291-1920jpg

Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure

20 March 2020 12:59 PM

Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.

MTN-cellphone-network-service-provider-data-airtime-calls-123rf

MTN slashes data prices

20 March 2020 12:56 PM

MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.

Coronavirus covid-19 hazmat suits 123rflocal 123rf

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

20 March 2020 11:48 AM

The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

200305-ramaphosa4-edjpg

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

20 March 2020 9:44 AM

Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.

food truck.jpg

City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences

20 March 2020 8:49 AM

Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.

contract-man-office-work-officialjpg

Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney

19 March 2020 6:08 PM

Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

EWN Highlights

How public establishments, prisons will be affected by COVID-19 regulations

20 March 2020 4:17 PM

COVID-19 cases in SA breach 200

20 March 2020 4:12 PM

Cruise ship company criticised for going ahead with trip amid COVID-19 outbreak

20 March 2020 4:05 PM

