Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director
The event was due to start on Sunday, 15 March on Table Mountain and end on 22 March in Paarl after travelling to Ceres, Tulbagh and Wellington.
Organisers confirmed the news in a press release issued on Friday evening.
The Western Cape government told organisers that it would be ill-advised to go on with the event.
Race director Kevin Vermaak says it is a difficult situation for cyclists who had been training for months and those travelled from abroad to participate in the event.
The Cape Epic is one of the most anticipated cycling events on the South African sporting calendar.
This is not about just us. It's about the effect on the Western Cape and the rest of South Africa.Kevin Vermaak, Race Director - Cape Epic
It's tough to deal with. But the reality is that this is the right call for humanity.Kevin Vermaak, Race Director - Cape Epic
It's going to be affecting races in our fold and on our company worldwide.Kevin Vermaak, Race Director - Cape Epic
Vermaak describes to CapeTalk both the human and logistical impact of the cancellation.
Listen to the update on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
