South Africans evacuated from Wuhan back on home soil

The chartered aircraft carrying the group landed at the Polokwane International Airport on Saturday.

Despite returning from where the Covid-19 outbreak is thought to have originated, none of the people in the group have tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, they will stay at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane under strict quarantine for 21 days as a precautionary measure.

Health authorities say the 21-day period may be extended should any person display symptoms of Covid-19.

According to EWN, the group will be tested at the airport and will be escorted by bus to the ranch hotel 30km from the airport.

On Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing the total number in the country to 24.