All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
The special cabinet meeting today will discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 51, doubling from the 24 cases reported on Friday.
The country is looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to see whether he will implement travel restrictions and other measures to counter the impact and spread of the virus.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases in SA now at 51
On Twitter, #LockSouthAfrica Down has been trending with many users criticising Ramaphosa and calling on him to take action.
#LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN From just one case to 38 within a week, Yet Airports and borders are still open, Why is President Cyril Ramaphosa doing this to us? Why? pic.twitter.com/P7SvtiB90Z— Khathu_Dzaga (@Miss_Khathu) March 15, 2020
People are angry at President Cyril Ramaphosa because the spread of the Coronavirus was/is completely foreseeable and this is the first time Thuma Mina can't use the usual Jacob Zuma excuse.#LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) March 15, 2020
The government so far has not imposed any travel restrictions into South Africa, nor have they advised South Africans against travelling to any other countries.
All of South Africa's Covid-19 patients had recently returned from trips abroad, mostly from Europe and the US.
The Cabinet is also expected to make recommendations that all mass events should be cancelled or postponed.
RELATED: These are the major events that've been called off or postponed due to Covid-19
Meanwhile, South Africans repatriated from China returned on home soil on Saturday and have been placed under quarantine in Polokwane.
This article has been updated to reflect the latest Covid-19 figures.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
13 more coronavirus cases in SA, tally rises to 51
The Health Ministry has announced 13 new cases of coronavirus in SA, pushing the total to 51.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic
Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.Read More