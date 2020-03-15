All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans

The special cabinet meeting today will discuss the country’s response to the coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased to 51, doubling from the 24 cases reported on Friday.

The country is looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to see whether he will implement travel restrictions and other measures to counter the impact and spread of the virus.

On Twitter, #LockSouthAfrica Down has been trending with many users criticising Ramaphosa and calling on him to take action.

#LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN From just one case to 38 within a week, Yet Airports and borders are still open, Why is President Cyril Ramaphosa doing this to us? Why? pic.twitter.com/P7SvtiB90Z — Khathu_Dzaga (@Miss_Khathu) March 15, 2020

People are angry at President Cyril Ramaphosa because the spread of the Coronavirus was/is completely foreseeable and this is the first time Thuma Mina can't use the usual Jacob Zuma excuse.#LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN — Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) March 15, 2020

The government so far has not imposed any travel restrictions into South Africa, nor have they advised South Africans against travelling to any other countries.

All of South Africa's Covid-19 patients had recently returned from trips abroad, mostly from Europe and the US.

The Cabinet is also expected to make recommendations that all mass events should be cancelled or postponed.

Meanwhile, South Africans repatriated from China returned on home soil on Saturday and have been placed under quarantine in Polokwane.

