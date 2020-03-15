WC Premier Winde to meet with MECs to discuss Covid-19 plans and measures
Winde says he will meet with his team of MEC at 4pm on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is also scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting where he is expected to finalise several measures, including a possible travel restriction.
RELATED: All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
Premier Winde says that the provincial government is awaiting direction from the national government when it comes to decisions regarding travel and events.
He says the province can only start allocating special budgets if the outbreak is declared a national emergency.
Winde asserts that hosting events involving international participation would be ill-advised at this time.
He explains that the province is setting up a regional hotline system to help deal with the influx of queries and potential cases in the Cape.
We don't have the power to demand [that events be cancelled], we have to wait for national [governement]. The President has the Cabinet meeting.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We have to make responsible decisions and we have to make sure that we are prepared as best as we can be.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
A disaster declaration gives us the ability to change budgets and move money around to put in place what we need.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to the Premier on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
