[VIDEO] Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head

Authorities have confirmed that fire crews from Table Mountain National Park, NCC Wildfires and Working on Fire are on the scene.

A massive cloud of smoke is covering Lion's Head where water-bombing is currently underway.

Cape Town residents have been advised to avoid the area as much as possible.

🎥Cape Town fire getting bigger and nearing houses on Tamboerskloof neighbourhood below Lions head. #CapeTown #CapeTownfire @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/eHFtE6f7Su — 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) March 15, 2020

Fire headed towards Lion’s Head here in CapeTown ☹️ pic.twitter.com/D2olNDdzkU — Emma J (@EmmaJTheModel) March 15, 2020

Cape Town fire, just below the table mountain road heading towards lions head fast pic.twitter.com/qvMXR7nrJv — matt_theknight (@matt_theknight) March 15, 2020

Seems like there is a bush fire behind Lions Head, Cape Town? pic.twitter.com/5wn8kpUgQT — Arran Rice (@ArranRice) March 15, 2020

Thumbnail image credit: @matt_theknight on Twitter.