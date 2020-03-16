W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene'

Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Western Cape will deal with the coronavirus pandemic following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday night.

Winde says his teams have been working on plans since Friday 24/7.

We have built workstreams - focusing on the economy, on food security, on safety. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The most serious shift is when the coronavirus moves away from travellers coming into South Africa and starts spreading in society.

Whatever happens, it has got to be hygiene, hygiene, hygiene. Because we know that really slows down the transmission. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We're looking at taxi ranks, we're looking at bus depots - anywhere where people congregate. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

We have places people live where they cannot self-quarantine, and how do we deal with that? Have we got a place to take you? Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

How many respirators do we have and how many hospital beds? Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

He says the MEC for health will be meeting with the private sector to discuss resource sharing such as respirators.

He says food security is a key issue.

If you are locking down an area and do not want people to travel...what are we going to do about food security? We have a team looking at that. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

