W Cape Premier Alan Winde: 'Hygiene, hygiene, hygiene'
Premier Alan Winde speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the Western Cape will deal with the coronavirus pandemic following President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday night.
Winde says his teams have been working on plans since Friday 24/7.
We have built workstreams - focusing on the economy, on food security, on safety.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
The most serious shift is when the coronavirus moves away from travellers coming into South Africa and starts spreading in society.
Whatever happens, it has got to be hygiene, hygiene, hygiene. Because we know that really slows down the transmission.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
We're looking at taxi ranks, we're looking at bus depots - anywhere where people congregate.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
We have places people live where they cannot self-quarantine, and how do we deal with that? Have we got a place to take you?Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
How many respirators do we have and how many hospital beds?Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
He says the MEC for health will be meeting with the private sector to discuss resource sharing such as respirators.
He says food security is a key issue.
If you are locking down an area and do not want people to travel...what are we going to do about food security? We have a team looking at that.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More