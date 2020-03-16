[LISTEN] Cape Town businesswoman and mom describes having Covid-19
Kim Whitaker is a Cape Town businesswoman and mother who recently returned from Germany where she is believed to have contracted the coronavirus.
The 35-year-old is currently in quarantine and talks to Refilwe Moloto about how it has affected her family, colleagues and business.
I returned to Cape Town on Wednesday and we found out late on Friday night. As a precaution, the school had asked us to self-quarantine almost immediately.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I had a little bit of a dry cough, really not very much, and it has not developed much further than that at all.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I decided to go get the test mainly to prove that I was negative because I was anxious to get back to work,Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
She was in Germany and Austria.
I thought I haven't been to Italy, I don't have corona, I don't have to stay at home.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I was quite shocked to find out that I was positive.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
I feel surprisingly OK, and a little bit tired.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
She is entering Day 5 of isolating at home with her young children and it trying to implement a routine.
I have been wearing a mask while preparing food. I have labelled all my cups and glasses and so on so that we don't share utensils.Kim Whitaker, Capetonian
Listen to Kim's interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More