'CT Disaster team to notify evacuees when it's safe to return to Nettleton Road'

The City of Cape Town provided emergency shelter at the Clifton community hall for residents who were forced to evacuate their properties.

Strong winds fueled the massive fire on Table Mountain, spreading the flames in the direction of Lion's Head and Signal Hill.

Nettleton Road, Clifton ablaze earlier with raging wildfire! 🔥#CapeFire pic.twitter.com/f4IPcvnElE — Dylan Moore (@MrCPT) March 15, 2020

VIDEOS: Fire breaks out at the foot of Table Mountain, spreads to Lion's Head

The City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says that Disaster Risk management will decide on if and when residents on Nettleton Road can return home.

He says they will be notified during the course the day.

Over 200 firefighters still battling blaze

Carelse said on Monday morning that more than 200 firefighters were still on the scene.

He explained that firefighting efforts were decided into sections; Tafelberg Road to Signal Hill, Lion's Head to Nettleton Road, as well as The Glen.

On Sunday, the fire destroyed several cars and structures that were parked near Signall Hill.

No loss of life has been reported so far. However, six firefighters sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for observation overnight.

Cape Town residents have been advised to avoid the area as much as possible and adhere to road closures in the vicinity of Kloofnek and Tafelberg roads.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the blaze, EWN reports.

Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: