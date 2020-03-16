Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware

Criminals are capitalising on the panic setting in now that coronavirus Covid-19 is spreading locally in many countries, including South Africa.

Mimecast, an email security firm, is tracking mail of cybercriminals attempting malicious attacks.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Heino Gevers, a cybersecurity expert at Mimecast.

Nzelenzele asked Gevers how cybercriminals are cashing in on the Covid-19 outbreak

Gevers gave examples of scams and spoke about what to look out for as well as precautions one can take.

www.coronavirus.com... When you open that website, it prompts you to download a small file… it downloads malware on your machine and subsequently, you share the secrets on your computer with the outside world. Heino Gevers, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

Cybercriminals are exploiting people’s fear and uncertainty... since January there have been 4000 websites registered containing the word ‘corona’. About 3% of those have been reported as malicious and an additional 5% are suspicious. Heino Gevers, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

They email information about Covid-19 or ask you to register so you can enjoy medical aid coverage, or it supposedly enables you to support those in need. Unfortunately, if you click on any of the links, you’re exposed to malware designed to steal credentials, card numbers, sensitive browsing data. It then sends it to a command and control server where they can activate it. Heino Gevers, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

Be very conscious about what you click on… If you receive an email asking you to register, don’t click on a link in the email. Rather go to the website and register from there… They are exploiting the selling of goods known to be in demand. Hand sanitizer is a good example… Heino Gevers, cybersecurity expert - Mimecast

Listen to the interview in the audio below.