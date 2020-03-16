Cape Town family blown away by generosity towards son's open-heart surgery fund

In a space of four days last week, more than R50,000 was raised towards making the surgery happen.

Leigh Ann Goldie and her family found out in February that her son, Brendan, had a leaking heart valve.

The family set up a crowd-funding page and bank account for donations towards the 29-year-old's critical operation scheduled for 26 March.

To date, (Monday 16 March) R142,000 has been donated on the crowd-funding platform.

On Friday last week, the Community Chest of the Western Cape pledged R20,000 and vowed to find more donor funding for Brendan's surgery.

The family still has a long way to go before reaching their R550,000 target - that's the amount needed to cover all the costs because Brendan is not on medical aid and cannot rely on the long waiting list at state hospitals.

His mother, Leigh Ann says the has been overwhelmed by the generosity and support, which has given them "a new perspective on the gift of giving".

The generosity from family, friends and strangers that have opened their hearts and pockets to give unconditionally towards Brendan's open-heart surgery has been absolutely astounding. Leigh Ann Goldie

We started [last week] Monday on R63,000. On Friday, we were at R113,000. Leigh Ann Goldie

Donations on the crowd-funding page will close on Wednesday 18 March. Every donation counts.

