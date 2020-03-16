Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
On 10 April 1993 the General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Chris Hani was assassinated by Janusz Waluś.
After numerous parole applications over the years, Waluś, who is serving a life sentence, has once again been denied his freedom. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has denied Hani's killer parole.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Lamola's spokesperson, Crispin Phiri.
In looking a the positive and negative factors...the minister felt that giving Waluś would not give effect to the severity of the sentence the court had wanted.Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
One of the remarks the court made when sentencing Waluś was that the killing was a cold-blooded attack. After the first bullet struck him, the accused came up close and administered a coup de gras at a close range, and that is quite a descriptive detail of how it happened.Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
The court also said that the effect of the crime could have plunged the country into a civil war, and in fact, that was the intention of the accused at the time.Crsipin Phiri, Spokesperson - Minister of Justice
Listen to the interview below:
