[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life
The series is the first-ever ever Netflix African Original production.
It's about secret agent Queen Sono and her work for the fictional South African spy agency Special Operations Group (SOG).
The super-spy series follows the central character on her missions across the Continent, battling international criminals, while also hunting down who ordered the assassination of her struggle icon mother.
Thusi says she spent a lot of time developing her character with director and executive producer Kagiso Lediga.
The series, which has been well-received, has six episodes and was filmed over three months.
Thusi believes that more collaborations with the likes of streaming giant Netflix could help change the way Africa is portrayed to the world.
She [Queen Sono] kept evolving, like any woman does, as we were building the character and building the show.Pearl Thusi, actress
It's become something iconic for a lot of people.Pearl Thusi, actress
If you haven't watched the series yet, check out the trailer below:
FIERCE • DEADLY • DEFIANT •— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 30, 2020
👑 QUEEN SONO 👑
World Premier of trainer . #worldwidedomimation pic.twitter.com/uE7UG31ljn
Listen to the star in conversation with Pippa Hudson:
