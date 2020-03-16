SweepSouth spearheading a partnership with private sector and government

Sweepsouth is an app that connects domestic workers with clients who want their spaces cleaned.

Now with the virus, one of the risks that we face in the gig-economy is that people stop hiring workers whether it be for events or whether you don't want somebody to be coming into your house that you don't know and who may be contagious.

The Money Show interviews Aisha Pandor, co-founder of Sweepsouth.

One of the things that we've done alongside other interventions is starting a fund that Sweepsouth will contribute to, alongside other investors, to help Sweepstars (the domestics who work) who are self-isolating or whose customers are self-isolating. Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth

All of our investors have invested in the business not just because of the expectation of financial ROI but because they are aligned with our vision of are helping domestic workers find work. Surprisingly for us, when we approached them with the idea, it was quite an easy sell. We obviously are very conscious of the fact that domestic workers are people who are really on the borderline of personal economic instability. If something like this happens where they're not able to work, it has significant impact on their ability to take care of themselves and their families. Aisha Pandor, co-founder - Sweepsouth

