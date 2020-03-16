!-- START: PMB Banner Embed -->

Lullu Kruger, Chief Economist at PWC, shares with The Money Show what kind of steps a government can take to help businesses and the economy.

So what we've seen globally are basically two or three types of measures. Some of them are very targeted to SMEs, individuals, workers that may be laid off. Some tax cuts like we saw for example in China and Italy, extended sick leave... Lullu Kruger, Chief Economist - PWC

On a monetary policy and fiscal side we've seen different approaches - interest rates cuts, credit easing for banks. On a fiscal side - redirecting spending, releasing emergency funds, increased borrowing, so increased debt ceilings, and also some changes to taxes and tax cuts. Lullu Kruger, Chief Economist - PWC

FILE: A pile of coins and calculator. Picture: 123RF.com

Listen to the entire sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Planned economic reforms need to be fast-tracked - what are the options?